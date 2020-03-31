Proposed Covid-19 testing lab in Tacloban up for review

The Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday the result of the initial assessment on the proposed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing laboratory in Eastern Visayas is now at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Manila for review.

In a press briefing, DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) assistant director Exuperia Sabalberino said they are waiting for the findings of the self-assessment of the proposed laboratory at the old Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) building here that was conducted last week.

The review panel consists of representatives of the RITM, DOH, and World Health Organization, Sabalberino added.

“The results will determine if our facility still needs improvement. This is a highly sophisticated laboratory that is why there are several requirements. We have to comply, including manpower, equipment, and the physical setup,” she said.

After the review, the regional office can now proceed with the special training for the medical technologists who would run the testing laboratory.

Sabalberino said it would take weeks before the proposed laboratory becomes operational due to the quality assurance procedures of the RITM.

This includes proficiency testing wherein the laboratory would start accepting samples and run tests, but the first five positive results would be sent to the RITM for validation.

“If the results of the initial tests conducted here tally perfectly with the RITM, the laboratory will now be granted a full-scale implementation, running tests, and releasing results independently,” she said.

At present, a patient’s sample from the region is sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City for testing. It is one of the five subnational testing laboratories for coronavirus in the country.

The regional office here on Tuesday also confirmed the second Covid-19 case in Eastern Visayas, a 63-year-old male from Calbayog City in Samar who arrived from Manila on March 8.

Meanwhile, the region’s first Covid-19 patient, a 51-year-old female from Catarman, Northern Samar has tested negative for the virus.

She was discharged and advised to undergo a 14-day home isolation for further observation.

As of Monday, the region had 397 patients under investigation for Covid-19 with 13 currently in hospitals and 384 on strict home isolation. Source: Philippines News Agency