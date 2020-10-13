Proposed Bulacan airport to boost economy, provide jobs: Gordon

Senator Richard Gordon said the construction of the proposed Bulacan International Airport is an opportunity to boost the country’s economy and provide jobs for thousands of Filipinos as the Senate unanimously approved on third and final reading House of Representatives Bill 7597, which grants a 50-year franchise for San Miguel AeroCity, Inc. (SMAI) to construct and operate the airport.

“I am happy to co-sponsor this bill principally because it is a no-brainer in terms of development. It is something we need that will enhance other airports like Clark, Subic, and the New Manila International Airport,” Gordon said in the plenary on Monday.

He said he just spoke with business tycoon Ramon Ang, vice chairman, president, and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), and discussed the possible investments in Central Luzon.

“Ramon Ang intends to attract Foxconn, assemblers of Apple products, which means that a lot of jobs during the construction phase and in logistics operations in the manufacturing will be created. If we can attract Foxconn and other investors here, it will definitely be a big boost to our country,” Gordon said in a news release.

He added that the “no gambling” zone policy in the Aerocity is “a big plus.”

“The nice part about it is that there will be no gambling activity allowed within the area. That’s a big plus and it can show that we don’t have to rely on gambling to get new investments. We can rely on the genius or talents as a country,” Gordon said.

The franchise allows SMC to develop the AeroCity alongside Bulacan airport.

According to the bill, the corporation will be exempt from all direct and indirect taxes until the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) determines that it has already recovered its investment cost.

“Incentives are not bad, especially if we’re going to see such a huge investment and we support this because, within the realm of Covid-19 problems, this will be another solution upon which we can rely on making sure that we can get investments,” Gordon said. “It is a great pride and honor that we are able to make our vote here formally and say a big yes. It will show that Filipinos can really compete with the rest and the best of the world.” (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency