Proposed Airport in Dinagat Islands to Unlock Region’s Tourism and Economic Potential

Dinagat Islands - A planned airport in Dinagat Islands is expected to unveil the province's untapped tourism potential, according to local lawmaker Rep. Alan Uno B. Ecleo. The proposed airport is seen as a key development to boost tourism and economic growth in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Rep. Ecleo stated that the airport would open up the province to tourists, comparing its natural landscapes to famous destinations like Siargao, Palawan, and Boracay. He recalled President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s support for the project during his visit last September. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) recently conducted a comprehensive ocular inspection of potential sites for the airport as part of the technical study linked to House Bill 3799, filed by Ecleo. The bill seeks to establish an airport in the district of Dinagat Islands. Additionally, a necessary study by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is underway.

Ecleo welcomed these developments, highlighting their potential to enhance accessibility, reduce transportation costs, and benefit local tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and the overall economy. The CAAP identified four potential areas for a single-runway airport in the municipalities of Libjo, Basilisa, Cagdianao, and Dinagat. Libjo and Basilisa show promise despite nearby mountainous terrain, while areas in Cagdianao and Dinagat within a Timberland Zone require further assessment for ground-level suitability. The inspection was led by CAAP Aerodrome Operation Manager Francisco P. Alconera, Engineer George Churchell A. Roluna, DENR officials Dennis Banacia and Leonel Vic Semorlan, and Congressman Ecleo's district office, represented by Recci C. Bacolor.