Property developer vows more growth in Bacolod business district

Property giant Megaworld Corp. is set to announce this year more developments at The Upper East, a 34-hectare modern central business district in this city inaugurated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in October last year. 'We still have a lot to build in The Upper East. We will have two major developments that we will announce within the year,' Harold Geronimo, vice president for public relations and media affairs, said during an interview after a media tour of the newly completed The Upper East House Thursday night. He said the current developments are not even half yet of PHP38-billion investments committed by Megaworld Corp. for the entire township located in the eastern part of the city, near the Bacolod City Government Center. The company's township project and the other investments in the city are expected to generate more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs in Negros Occidental. Serving as the township information center, The Upper East House is a three-story structure that 'pays homage to the elegance and sophisticated ambiance" of the 'White Mansion' that once stood inside the site, which is the location of the former Bacolod-Murcia Milling Company. Situated within the curated park beside the McDonald's store, it stands across the four-story No. 1 Upper East Avenue Business Process Outsourcing tower, and is a short walk from One Regis, the township's first residential condominium development. The first Landers Superstore in Western Visayas will also open at The Upper East in July. In the coming years, it will feature three more residential condominium developments, including Two Regis, One Manhattan and Herald Parksuites; another office tower, the No. 5 Upper East Avenue; the 300-room Kingsford Hotel Bacolod; and a lifestyle mall. The Upper East has been recognized as the "Real Estate Project of the Year in the Philippines" at the World Business Outlook Awards 2023 and is a recipient of a Gold Award under the Master Plan Category during the 2022 Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards.

Source: Philippines News Agency