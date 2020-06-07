Property developer supports Davao hospital workers

With the challenges faced by many front-liners in combating coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a property developer has provided personal protective equipment (PPE) gears to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), a statement said Sunday.

Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes has continued to support the fight against Covid-19 through providing hazmat suit, N95 mask, head cap, and shoe cover, specifically to this city’s medical front line workers.

Carlo Gahol, DMCI Homes corporate communications manager, said even before the pandemic escalated, employees of DMCI Homes launched the ‘Bayanihan’ drive last March to support various beneficiaries, especially front line workers fighting against the coronavirus.

“Our healthcare front-liners need all the support they can get for all their sacrifices and tireless efforts to keep everyone safe at this time,” he said.

Gahol added that on May 29, they turned over boxes of complete sets of PPE to the SPMC as part of the company’s Bayanihan drive.

“We want them to know that we are one with them in this battle every step of the way,” he added.

Aside from SPMC, DMCI Homes also donated supplies and equipment to other hospitals in Metro Manila such as the Philippine Heart Center, Philippine General Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

“The property arm of DMCI Holdings, Inc. also organized activities to honor medical front-liners which includes a nightly tribute to healthcare workers of the Adventist Medical Center Manila (ACMC) in Pasay City,” Gahol said.

He added residents of DMCI Homes’ La Verti Residences condominium honored in April their neighbor medical workers by coming out of their balconies to cheer and clap for them.

Source: Philippines News Agency