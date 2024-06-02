PROMOTIONAL PRICE FOR MELAKA TOURISM PRODUCTS AHEAD OF MBLM

MELAKA, Promotional ticket prices offered from as low as RM10 to ride the Taming Sari Tower in Banda Hilir here in conjunction with the Melaka Late Night Programme (MBLM) will provide savings to visitors, especially B40. Istharmawan Ismail, 38, from Johor Bahru who came with seven family members said he was able to save about RM50 on the entrance tickets to the tourist destination compared to the actual price of RM130. "It's worth it for tourists who have a big family...at least they can save a little and the money can be used for other things like food or souvenirs. "I found out about this promotion from Facebook yesterday and it's the right step for our family," he told reporters during a survey at Menara Taming Sari here earlier today. The technician who climbed the Taming Sari Tower for the first time said that even though he had to wait in a long queue, he was excited to see a 360-degree view of Melaka at a height of about 80 metres. A visitor from Kuala Lumpur, Asrul Firdaus, 34, hoped the ticket price promotion would be offered earlier than 11 pm to make it easier for those with small children. "The initiative implemented is indeed good because it can help families with many children...but maybe it could be improved in terms of the time period to use the promotional tickets. "Children usually go to bed early, so it could to start at 8 pm or maybe even earlier," said the soldier who came with his wife and two children. Meanwhile, souvenir trader Norliza Mohamed Yusof, 48, said the MBLM Programme gave her the opportunity to do business overtime thus increasing her income. "Usually my stall is opened until 10 pm but today it is late following the operation of Menara Taming Sari as visitors waiting for their turn to go up the tower will stop by to buy souvenirs," she said. In the meantime, Menara Taming Sari Berhad (MTSB) chief executive officer Nasrul Ahmad said some improvements will be made next month in conjunction with the second MBLM, by selling promotional tickets a day or two before the prog ramme. He said the move was important to ensure that visitors who bought tickets could ride the tower within the set time period which was from 11 pm on Saturday to 2 am on Sunday without having to extend the operating hours. "Only 50 passengers are allowed to ride the Menara Taming Sari for one round which takes seven minutes and it is estimated that only about 1,500 visitors will be able to ride it during the designated MBLM implementation period. "As of 11.45 tonight alone, a total of 1,058 promotional tickets costing RM10 have been sold and the first operation of this programme will probably exceed 2 am," he said. The MBLM programme is one of Melaka's tourism products in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY 2024) where visitors can enjoy promotional ticket prices to enter tourist destinations including the Melaka Zoo, Taming Sari Tower, Melaka River Cruise, Bangsawan Theatre, Prison Museum and four museums under the Melaka Museum Corporation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency