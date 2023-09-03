PROMOTING LITERATURE AND POETRY CRUCIAL TO STRENGTHENING IDENTITY – S’GOR EXCO

Promoting and socialising poetry and literature in Selangor is crucial for nurturing self-identity and fostering the development of virtuous individuals, says State Rural Development and Culture committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah.

He said literature played a vital role in nourishing the soul and shaping the minds of the nation’s youth, serving as a bridge for national unity and a catalyst for paradigm shifts.

“Therefore, cultural treasures, including poetry, should not be allowed to disappear because they are highly valuable and a timeless heritage.

“I call upon various parties to collaborate with the Selangor State Writers' Welfare Association (Kemudi) to preserve our nation’s cultural heritage,” he said during the 37th National Poetry Day and Independence Poetry Declamation Competition at the Selangor state level organised by Kemudi here today.

He said the competition offered Selangor’s youth a platform to express their identity and independence while nurturing a creative and honourable generation.

Thirty-six participants from across Selangor recited patriotic and independence-themed poems at the event.

The first-place winner will represent Selangor at the national level competition which will take place on Sept 16 in Perak.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency