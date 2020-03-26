Profit taking seen for PH stocks

Some local stocks are expected to remain prone to profit-taking Thursday following the rally in US markets overnight.

Regina Capital Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the 2-percent rise in oil futures extends gains as optimism over US stimulus lifts markets.

Limlingan said Brent crude rose by USD0.29 or 1 percent to USD27.44 per barrel, while US crude futures posted a 2 percent or USD0.48 uptick to USD24.49 per barrel.

He added world stocks rallied mainly on expectations that US lawmakers will approve the proposed USD2-trillion fiscal stimulus to be used to help support the US economy from the global pandemic.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) is currently trading with gains, with the figure up by 4.91 percent, or 246.80 points, to 5,274.56 points as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday.

All other indices are also trading with gains.

On the other hand, the peso started the day weaker against the US dollar at 50.98 from 50.85 Wednesday.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY

France thanks PH for flying 406 French nationals home

The French Embassy in Manila has thanked the Philippines for helping in the repatriation of some 406 French nationals affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“The Embassy of France addresses its warmest gratitude to the Filipino authorities, most notably the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Transportation, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, as well as the administrators of the Cebu-Mactan International Airport and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, for the active and constant support that they extended in the organization of this flight and in the success of this operation,” the embassy said in a statement on March 25.

Through a special flight at a negotiated rate guaranteed by Qatar Airways and organized by the French government, a significant number of French tourists stranded in the Philippines were able to return to France.

“In the evening of March 24 to March 25, 406 French citizens contacted by the Embassy were able to return to their country from Cebu and Manila,” the embassy said.

Due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, domestic flights have been suspended, leaving a number of Filipino and foreign tourists stranded in different parts of the country.

The embassy assured continued efforts to ensure that tourists from France and from other European countries would be able to return home “at the soonest possible time”. SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY