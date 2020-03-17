Processing of shipments remains normal: BOC

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday assured that normal processing hours are being implemented while ensuring the safety of its personnel amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak,

“We still have normal Customs processing hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), while the release of containers remains on a 24/7 schedule,” said BOC spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla in a statement.

He said Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero has ordered all Port Collectors to ensure that their offices are functioning well.

“The Commissioner has given a directive to all our Port Collectors to ensure normal operations even while on the skeletal workforce without compromising the health and safety of our personnel,” the BOC official said.

The BOC, according to Maronilla, is in close coordination with shipping lines and arrastre operators on the issue of relief from storage charges.

“We will update everyone once a decision to provide one is made,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BOC announced that a cleanup and disinfecting activity was simultaneously conducted in all offices, including Port of Manila premises over the weekend.

In a statement, the bureau said the activity was in line with the nationwide drive to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, it also implemented disinfecting procedures on vehicles and personnel entering Customs facilities and offices by spraying disinfectant and subjecting persons to a foot bath and disinfecting spray.

The bureau added that it will continuously conduct disinfection and cleaning of BOC offices to maintain a virus-free environment and ensure unhampered service to the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency