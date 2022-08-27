Probe reports of abductions, senators ask PNP

Aside from assuring that the country’s peace and order situation is under control, the Philippine National Police (PNP) should delve deeper into and verify recent reports of abductions, including of young women.

Senators Ramon Revilla, Jr. and Imee Marcos said Friday they are alarmed over incidents of missing young women that are starting to cause panic and concern.

Revilla sent a letter to the PNP on Friday, urging for a more thorough probe.

"Mahalagang matukoy natin kung may katotohanan sa mga balita ito, o kung may mga masasamang loob lamang na nais magpalaganap ng takot sa taumbayan (It is important that we determine if these reports are true or if there are just crooks who are spreading fear),” Revilla said in a statement.

If proven to be hoaxes, Revilla said the PNP should ensure that those responsible are identified and made accountable.

Marcos likewise asked the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation to file cases.

"Lalo na ang mga kabataang babae na ginahasa na, brutal pang pinatay. Dapat wala silang sasantuhin (Especially the young women who were not only raped, but also brutally killed. No exemptions)," Marcos said in another statement.

The PNP recently dismissed rumors that a serial killer or a criminal group aboard white vans are behind the series of reported killings and disappearances.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said they have not recorded incidents involving white vans.

She said they also found different motives in each incident which eliminates the possibility that a serial killer might be behind the incidents.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration of the Police Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon) headquarters in Pampanga on Thursday, PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., said the crime data showed a steady decline for over 12 years.

“A decrease of 5.85 percent is noted comparing President PNoy (Benigno Aquino III) and President (Rodrigo) Duterte’s administration,"Azurin said.

Likewise, he said there is a decrease of 45.24 percent since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assumed office.

He added that index crimes (murder, homicide, physical injury, theft, robbery, rape, car theft) have been on a downtrend since 2010.

Azurin stressed “there is no breakdown of law and order”, the situation in the entire country is still manageable, and the PNP will continuously aspire to bring down crime rates further

