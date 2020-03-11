Probe ordered on bogus jail guard caught with P1.3-M shabu

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. has demanded an investigation as to why an arrested drug suspect managed to obtain an identification card showing he is an employee of the provincial jail.

Adiong directed the Provincial Legal Office on Tuesday to investigate Walid Nasser Usman, who was intercepted by the police at a checkpoint in Marawi City Sunday with PHP1.3 million worth of suspected shabu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Adiong said Usman, a resident of Baloi, Lanao del Norte "is not and has never been an employee or worker of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur."

Usman yielded some 200 grams of suspected shabu when he was arrested by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Philippine National Police in Barangay Tampilong, Marawi City.

Operatives also recovered from Usman an identification card showing he is an employee of the provincial jail. The ID card has a signature of Adiong, purportedly showing that he is an employee of the provincial government assigned at the jail.

"The identification card allegedly issued by the Office of the Provincial Warden of Lanao del Sur, which was confiscated from Mr. Usman by the police authorities, is fake. OIC Provincial Warden Acmad Tabao has also reiterated that the suspect is not a regular, temporary or casual employee of the said office", Adiong said.

"I have requested the Provincial Prosecutor of Lanao del Sur to investigate this matter, with our Provincial Legal Office, to provide full support to the investigation," the governor added.

Adiong vowed those involved with issuing the fake ID "shall be dealt with accordingly, and with the full force of the law."

In an interview, Tabao said that while the suspect's father works a computer encoder of the provincial jail, the younger Usman was never their employee.

The Police Regional Office-10 (PRO) 10 said Monday Usman is a "high-value individual" based on the volume of drugs he was transporting.

Lt. Col. Mardy Hortillosa, PRO-10 public information officer, said Usman had been under surveillance for a month before his arrest on Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency