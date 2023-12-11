Probe on Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s alleged abuses sought

MANILA: A resolution was filed in the Senate on Monday seeking to look into the alleged cases of large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). Based on Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 884 filed by Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, Quiboloy "allegedly demands strict obedience from his full-time followers through brainwashing, psychological manipulation and constant threats of eternal damnation." Hontiveros said in the measure that Quiboloy allegedly maintains a stable of women called "pastorals" who occupy a prestigious position in the organization because they are directed to perform special personal tasks and errands for him. "According to informants, the pastorals are divided into the 'inner circle' and the 'inner of the innermost circle', with the latter category being made to perform acts of sexual nature and the former category being made to perform other personal tasks such as washing his clothes, b athing him, cleaning his bedroom and massaging him," the SRN 884 read. "Some of these pastorals were still minors during their recruitment and during the period they were made to perform sexual services," it added. The resolution also said Quiboloy coerced the members of KOJC to perform exploitative acts, such as begging in the streets and soliciting money from strangers. "According to informants, those who are not able to meet their quota of monies collected find themselves severely whipped, or subjected to public humiliation," it read. The investigation, Hontiveros said, will also allow the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality to determine whether the country's updated human trafficking laws are able to cover large-scale and systematic acts of trafficking done under the cover of a religious organization.

Source: Philippines News Agency