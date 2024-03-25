Probe on Bamban mayor’s possible links to Tarlac-based POGO pushed

MANILA: Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday said it is imperative for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to thoroughly investigate the possible links of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to Tarlac-based Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO). Gatchalian said documents obtained by his office have raised suspicious regarding the involvement of Guo in activities related to the operation of the POGO, now termed as Internet Gaming License (IGL), which authorities raided last March 13 due to complaints of human trafficking and serious illegal detention. "These are damning pieces of evidence that Mayor Guo might be involved in the operation of this POGO facility that is now implicated in various criminal activities. The DILG should look closely into the matter," Gatchalian said in a news release. The first document is a Sangguniang Bayan Resolution in September 2020 containing the council's approval of the application made by then-private citizen Guo for a license to operate Hongsheng Gaming Tec hnology, Inc. In February 2023, authorities raided Hongsheng, and the same compound has since been established as Zun Yuan Technology, Inc., the company that was raided this month. Another document is a list of vehicles found inside the premises of Zun Yuan Tech. Based on the verification made with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), one of the vehicles, a Ford Expedition EL with plate number CAT 6574, is registered under Guo's name. Further, a statement of account issued to Guo by Tarlac II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TARELCO II) was also found inside the premises of Zuan Yuan. The statement of account, which appears to be an electricity bill amounting to PHP15.111 million, covers the period from September 2023 to February 2024. A former mayor himself, Gatchalian emphasized that local government executives should be working to prevent criminalities in their respective jurisdiction and should not involve themselves in dubious businesses such as the POGOs. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means has filed a resolution to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alleged human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and physical abuse and torture in the premises of Zun Yuan in Bamban, Tarlac. Source: Philippines News Agency