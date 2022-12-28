‘Probationer’ yields P7.3-M shabu in Cebu drug sting

CEBU CITY: A drug personality released on probation was arrested Tuesday night in an anti-drug sting operation and yielded PHP7.3 million worth of substance believed to be shabu, the Cebu City police said.

Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office director, said members of Station 6 nabbed 22-year-old suspect Juhndel Abanid Dutallas while transacting with a cop posing as a buyer on A. Lopez Street at Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba here.

Dalogdog said the police seized from Dutallas’ possession 43 packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, the buy-bust money, and other drug paraphernalia.

Dutallas admitted in a media interview that he was previously arrested for violation of sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs of 2002 (Republic Act 9165) on Feb. 11, 2018, in an operation by elements of Police Station 5 and was released on probation.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) said the suspect’s areas of operation are the villages of Pasil, Suba, Duljo, Labangon and Calamba.

PRO-7 chief Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis, who went to the place where the suspect was arrested, commended Dalogdog and Station 6 commander Maj. Francis Talosig for the arrest of Dutallas.

Bearis pledged to use the intelligence capabilities of the police to track down the source of illegal drugs reportedly based inside the jail.

“We have constant coordination with other agencies, especially the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to give us a clearer picture as to the trail of the illegal drugs and help us track down the source. While no one got arrested, we continue with our collaboration and intelligence fusion on the probable source,” Bearis said in a mix of Filipino and English.

He urged the remaining personalities who are still into this illicit activity to stop and value their life and the life of their victims.

The members of Station 6 are now preparing appropriate charges to be filed against Dutallas for violation of sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165

Source: Philippines News Agency