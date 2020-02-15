PRO BARMM holds ‘V Day’ wedding for cops

A total of 10 police officers and their partners tied the knot during the Valentine's Day mass wedding organized by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO BARMM) on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr., PRO BARMM director, stood as the main sponsor of the mass wedding of 10 couples at the the regional police headquarters in Parang, Maguindanao.

With luck may all your dreams for the family you will be making be real and success finds its way to your hearts. So live happy forever, this is a start of a new life, Marcos told the newly weds.

Congratulations on finding the love you have always deserved, he added.

Lt. Col. Victorino Belangdal, Police Regional Pastoral Office Catholic chaplain, officiated the wedding ceremony, dubbed as Kasalang Bayan 2020, an annual tradition of the PRO BARMM to provide free wedding with reception services to its personnel and their partners.

Belangdal said the yearly activity is in line with the advocacy of the Philippine National Police to give priority to healthy family relations.

Source: Philippines News Agency