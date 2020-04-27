PRO-9 raises P7.8-M for ‘Bayanihan Fund Challenge’

The Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) has raised more than PHP7.8 million as part of its contribution to the “Philippine National Police (PNP) Bayanihan Fund Challenge.”

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, PRO-9 director, said Monday the PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge is the police force’s response to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte for the entire Filipino nation to raise funds to help Filipinos who are affected by the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

Quidilla said that the total amounts raised come from the voluntary contributions of 8,039 uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of PRO-9.

The collected funds will be remitted to the PNP Director for Comptrollership, the office primarily in charge of the said purpose, and will be eventually turned over to the national government.

According to PRO-9, the amount of collected money and the respective police offices are Zamboanga City Police Office, PHP1,398,000; Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office, PHP1,456,000; the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office, PHP1,445,100; Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office, PHP965,000; Isabela City Police Station, PHP150,000; Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9, PHP663,000; and PRO-9 headquarters, PHP1,746,656.

Quidilla commended the 442 police commissioned officers, 7,193 police non-commissioned officers, and 404 non-uniformed personnel, who regardless of their ranks and positions, have answered the call of the PNP to gather PHP200 million, aimed at supporting the government’s response and efforts against the dreaded disease.

PRO-9 has also launched the adopt-a-family (Kapwa ko, Sagot ko) program as part of its contribution to the government’s efforts to cushion the impact of Covid-19 crisis on poor families. The program has so far benefited close to 300 families across the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency