PRO-6 hits zero major incident target this Yuletide season

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) has assessed the celebration of the New Year's Eve as generally peaceful and achieved the region's target to record zero major incident this Yuletide season.

No major incident was also recorded during the Christmas celebration while the region has notable feat on safety and security on the New Year's Eve, Lt. Col. Joem Malong, PRO-6 spokesperson said.

We have zero major incident, zero stray bullet incident. From 98 firecracker injuries last year, the region's record has decreased to 11, as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, she said.

Last year, the region recorded three stray bullet incidents with two persons injured and one arrested for indiscriminate firing.

A total of 23 petty crimes has transpired from 4 a.m. of December 31 to 4 a.m. of January 1, which have no effect on the overall situation in Western Visayas.

Malong said Antique police recorded three physical injuries; Bacolod City police has one robbery; Capiz police has one physical injury; Iloilo City police has one theft and five physical injuries; Iloilo police has one murder and four physical injuries; and Negros Occidental police has seven physical injuries.

Most of the cases on physical injuries were done by people who were under the influence of alcohol, she said.

The achievements of the regional office were attributed to the enhanced managing police operations strategy and the one-strike policy, among others.

Malong said the strategies helped in the prevention of crimes and other incidents.

The one-strike policy, for one, gives chiefs of police 24 hours to solve the case of stray bullet incidents that will cause injury or death, or they will be relieved from their posts.

The strategy is a huge factor because the police had done the preventive part even before the revelries, she said.

The PRO-6 also congratulated its personnel for delivering the target. Malong said Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, PRO 6 regional director, was delighted as the police has done its role to maintain peace and order.

The efforts on keeping peace and order in the region will be maintained as the Ati-Atihan Festival in Aklan and Dinagyang Festival in this city draw near.

We are also thankful for the public for their cooperation to the law enforcers and we expect the same cooperation in our next security coverages she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency