PRO-13 Ramps Up Security Measures Following Marawi Bombing and Earthquake

Caraga Region – The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) has declared a full alert status in response to the recent magnitude 7.4 earthquake and the bombing in Marawi City. Maj. Jennifer Omiter, PRO-13 Information office chief, emphasized the importance of readiness and response capabilities of police units in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, police personnel are now deployed to secure airports, seaports, and other vital installations in the Caraga Region to maintain peace and order.

The full alert status, ordered by the Philippine National Police national headquarters, includes preparations of standby equipment and coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. Additionally, PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft has instructed all unit commanders to intensify checkpoints and police visibility. Kraft stressed that there is no room for complacency following the Marawi City bombing, and all police officers are expected to render an additional 50 percent of duty time to their shifts.

In Davao City, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) also heightened its alert status due to the Mindanao State University-Marawi gymnasium bombing. The DCPO has reinforced checkpoints and security measures through the Davao Defense System (DDS). Oplan DDS involves tighter security within the city and its borders to prevent potential terrorist attacks. The DCPO plans to intensify police presence in churches and conduct paneling operations by the City Explosive and K9 Unit to ensure public safety.

In a related development, 16 students from MSU-Marawi City returned to Davao City on Tuesday. Col. Darren Comia, the TFD commander, mentioned that the Davao City government worked with military units in Marawi for the students' safe return. The City Social Welfare and Development Office in Davao provided psychosocial services to the students.