PRO-13 gets P27.8-M firearms, vehicles, comms assets

The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) has received new guns, mobility, and communication assets worth PHP27 million from the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office, an official said Tuesday. The new rifles and ammunition will be distributed to police stations in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and to the three provincial mobile force companies (PMFCs). '(We) are grateful to the PNP leadership for the additional mobility, firepower, and communication assets,' PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II said in a statement. Labra accepted the new assets during the turnover ceremony on Monday, which included 400 units of Galil assault rifles with 144,000 rounds of ammunition, 26 units of Honda XR 150L motorcycles, and 50 units of Hytera digital handheld radios. Each of the police provincial offices in Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will also receive six units of motorcycles, while Agusan del Norte will have five and three for the Dinagat Islands. The handheld radios, meanwhile, will be dispensed to the PRO-13 regional headquarters, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 13, and the PMFCs.

Source: Philippines News Agency