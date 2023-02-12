PRO-10 in mourning after death of 8 officers in road crash

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) is mourning the death of eight police officers who figured in a road accident in Barangay Poblacion, Naawan, Misamis Oriental on Saturday morning.

In a statement on Sunday, Brig. Gen. Lawrence Coop, PRO-10 director, said they are hoping for the immediate recovery of those still admitted in hospitals.

"The PRO-10 is one in condoling with the bereaved families of those who died in the accident," Coop said.

The police report on Saturday said the eight fatalities, one of whom was retired, were among a group of 32 in two separate Hiace vans traveling from Cagayan de Oro to Iligan City.

The initial investigation, conducted by S/Sgt. Francis Ferdinand Dadole of the Naawan Police Station, said a wing van coming from the opposite direction lost control and rammed into the vans after one of its front wheels exploded shortly before 10 a.m.

Coop thanked the rescuers, medical officers and local government unit personnel who immediately responded to the accident site.

Maj. Joann Navarro, PRO-10 spokesperson, said Staff Sergeants Michael Ermac and Aaron Ticar, Sr. Master Sgt. Eric Generalao and retired officer Abapo Anito, the driver of one of the two vans, died at Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital-Manticao; Staff Sergeants Reuyan Marjun and Jevilou Cañeda at Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital-Initao; and Staff Sergeants Eugene Lagcao and Arnill Manoop at Mindanao Sanitarium and Hospital in Iligan City

Ten injured police personnel were also being treated at Sanitarium Hospital, nine were admitted to Northern Mindanao Medical Center here and wing van driver Benjamin Mudabpel is recuperating at the Manticao hospital.

Source: Philippines News Agency