PRIVATE TAHFIZ INSTITUTIONS MUST REGISTER WITH JAIS TO JOIN LEGALISATION PROGRAMME

SHAH ALAM, Private tahfiz institutions (ITP) in the state are required to register with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) through the Selangor Association of Tahfiz Al-Quran Institutions (PITAS) which will qualify them to participate in its 'whitening' programme. State Islamic and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the legalisation programme would only involve private tahfiz institutions constructed and operational until Dec 31, 2023, adding that 724 private tahfiz institutions remained unregistered as of March 31. 'The whitening programme will be coordinated by PITAS, acting as a one-stop agency to coordinate the preparation of documents to be submitted by ITP and receive all documents prepared by the institutions to be forwarded to the local authorities (PBT) to obtain the limited planning permission (KMTT). 'For the purpose of this whitening programme for private tahfiz the period of the KMTT is a minimum of three years from the date of the approval issued by PBTs. PITAS will only submit the KMTT application from registered ITP to PBTs only until Dec 31, 2025,' he said in a statement today. He said the KMTT allows PBTs to carry out replanning activities while also allowing operators or landowners to conduct their activities within the prescribed time frame, among other things. 'The KMTT permit also enables PBTs to impose appropriate fees on temporary developments while controlling the planning and development of the relevant areas for a specified period,' he said. Mohammad Fahmi said during the prescribed period of the KMTT, the private tahfiz institutions must comply with the approval conditions, adding that violating these conditions would lead to the termination of the permission. He said private tahfiz institutions that meet the KMTT requirements would be eligible for consideration for a full planning permit or the extension of the KMTT period if requested by the tahfiz operators. Source: BERNAMA News Agency