Private hospital front-liners in Cebu get CoronaVac jabs

Inoculation against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) of medical front-liners in the private sector in Cebu has started on Tuesday.

A total of 9,000 health workers from eight private hospitals in the province are lined up for the vaccination rollout, as the Department of Health (DOH) expanded the inoculation drive to non-government centers.

DOH-7 chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said the healthcare workers (HCWs) from level 1 and 2 non-government hospitals are likewise scheduled for inoculation using the CoronaVac jabs from China’s Sinovac Biotech company.

Loreche said 2,468 doses of CoronaVac vaccines have been allocated to Chong Hua Hospital-Fuente; 1,585 doses for Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital; 1,200 for Perpetual Succor Hospital; 1,111 doses for Chong Hua Hospital-Mandaue; 414 doses for Cebu South General Hospital; 364 doses for Cebu North General Hospital; and 560 doses for Mactan Doctor’s Hospital.

These hospitals simultaneously administered Tuesday the China-made vaccines to their medical workers.

Loreche said the University of Cebu Medical Center (UCMed) has an allocation of 1,230 doses. However, the DOH Sinovac jabs are yet to be delivered pending inspection of their cold chain facility.

Perpetual Succor Hospital vaccination point-person, Dr. Elrey Inocian, told the media that they targeted to inoculate 600 of the 1,107 HCWs in this private hospital run by a Roman Catholic congregation of the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres.

With 120 vaccinees per day, Inocian said they expect to finish the inoculation in five days.

“Most of them who come today for vaccination are off from their duty. We give them the freedom to choose a day in time that they do not have work so that they can rest after the inoculation,” Inocian said in Cebuano.

The hospital established a hotline for adverse reactions from the vaccine, he said, adding that each vaccinee has been given a three-hour observation period after the inoculation to monitor any adverse reactions.

Inocian said the vaccinees would get the second dose within 28 days “in order to reach the efficacy rate of 98 percent” of the CoronaVac jabs.

Aside from Perpetual Succor Hospital, other hospitals that simultaneously administered CoronaVac to their medical employees are the Cebu Doctors’ Hospital Group and Chong Hua Hospital.

Cebu Doctors’ Hospital Group owner, Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal III, was among the hundreds of front-liners who took the CoronaVac jabs on Tuesday.

Larrazabal, a well-known eye specialist, said getting any available vaccine would help the population to achieve immunity against coronavirus disease.

“The pandemic is getting closer and closer to us. I believe it is just a matter of days that our loved ones or staff may get infected. So vaccination is the way to go if we want to attain herd immunity. That is why I advise our family – the CebuDoc Group to please join this activity. I believe the best vaccine is the first vaccine on hand, and I am here to prove that as I receive the first vaccine today,” Larrazabal said in a statement posted on social media.

He said the mass vaccination in Cebu is “just the start of the end of the long tunnel we have been taking this past year”.