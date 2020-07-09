Private group donates tents, CR for stranded individuals at NAIA

One hundred tents, two vans with toilet and bath, are scheduled to be turned over to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Thursday afternoon, for the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

“These were donated by First Gen of the Lopez Group, so no expense from MIAA,” Media Affairs Division head Jess Martinez told the Philippine News Agency in a text message.

Earlier, MIAA general manager Ed Monreal said the shower would be placed in the service parking area and that LSIs could go back inside the airport after using it.

He, however, noted that these are not for everyone, but only for those who have confirmed tickets and whose flights are within 48 hours.

Since July 1, the MIAA has been allowing LSIs to stay inside the airport and has been providing them with food. The Authority also purchased more chairs for them.

Concessions currently not being used were also instructed to be opened, so that the LSIs have a place to stay while they are at the NAIA.

Monreal said he assumes the LSIs are clear from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), since a medical certificate is being required by airlines.

“We rely on the medical certificates. If they don’t have it, the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) helps them undergo a rapid testing,” he said.

