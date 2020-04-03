Private firm donates food for front-liners

Private company Pilmico Foods Corporation, an Aboitiz Group food subsidiary, donated sacks of flour for nearly 60,000 pieces of bread that are being distributed by Duterte’s Kitchen to the front-liners in hospitals and checkpoints around Metro Manila and Cavite.

Duterte’s Kitchen is a donation-driven, non-government organization started in Quezon City in 2016 that aims to address hunger among poor Filipinos.

These bread will be distributed by Duterte’s Kitchen until April 14 to medical staff at the Philippine General Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Las Piñas Doctors’ Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and Ospital ng Muntinlupa, as well as personnel at checkpoints in Antipolo City, Las Piñas City, Muntinlupa City, and Cavite.

Informal settlers near and around BF Homes in Las Piñas City, including those whose homes were razed by fire last March 5, also received these bread donations.

“Our hardworking front-liners in the field deserve our confidence and support, and we in the Aboitiz Group are behind them for the long-term, said Sabin M. Aboitiz, president and CEO of Aboitiz Group.

“With our donation of bread flour, we hope to be able to meet their immediate nutritional needs to ensure the continuation of their valuable service moving forward,” he added.

The flour donation was co-sponsored by the Philippine Military Academy Makatarungan Class 1978, Rotary Club of Makati Central, businessman Arben Santos, Cusinex Corporation, and the Philippine Association of Flour Millers, Inc. Source: Philippines News Agency