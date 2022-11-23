Priscilla Salud: The daughter also rises

Remember former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) commissioner and World Boxing Council (WBC) founding secretary-general Rodrigo “Rudy” Salud?

Salud, who passed away on March 7, 2011 at the age of 72, was widely known for his servant leadership style as well as his thoroughness and foresight.

His leadership in the PBA from 1988 to 1992 is still considered as one of the best in Asia’s first play-for-pay league.

And over a decade since his passing, Salud’s legacy continues through his children, who are now all successful in their respective careers.

Consider:

— Atty. Chito Salud, also a former PBA commissioner, now serves as Team Governor of Converge Fiber Xers in PBA.

— Atty Renato Salud is the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs of JG Summit Holdings.

— Dr. Arnold Salud is an Ophthalmologist specializing in Vitreoretinal at the American Eye Center.

— Christine Salud Unlay sits at the board of Towers Securities Inc., which is owned and managed by her husband Peter.

— Margaret Salud Pastor runs her own clinic with her husband Luigi who is a fellow Orthodontist, and

— Priscilla, who has been recently named as top 100 Mortgage Executives in the housing industry in the United States.

All children are living in the Philippines except for Priscilla who has been working in the US since she graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in 1985.

She earned her degree in Psychology and dreamt of pursuing a career in this field.

However, fate had it that she would land in the housing and financial sector of the mortgage industry.

With over 30 years of experience in mortgage, Priscilla has become the epitome of humble leadership and has mentored countless individuals who have gone to leadership roles in and outside of the mortgage industry.

Priscilla currently resides with her husband Miguel Vera, in Fontana, California. Miguel Vera, by the way, is a balladeer and was a well known OPM singer/entertainer in the Philippines, and has since migrated to California.

She started her career as a file clerk and held literally every single position along the way to now leading everything from Human Resources to a global operation in India, Southeast Asia and the US.

Priscilla believes in servant leadership just like his father Rudy did. She makes herself available regardless of time of day. Her authentic leadership style, ability to build effective teams and strategic operational outsourcing expertise and focus on technology initiatives are key drivers in her organizations’ success.

Her visionary ability to identify and mentor leaders, teaching them to adapt to change and rise in the face of new challenges, has helped facilitate unprecedented growth within her organization.

As the Chief Operating Officer of her organization, what is there left to be and do?

She has recently been awarded top 100 Mortgage Executives in the Housing Industry, one of the highest, if not the highest honor one can receive in the housing sector Priscilla describes herself as an advocate for women in the workplace, a passion she has slowly developed over the last few years.

“While growing up, I observed my parents treat everyone with utmost respect and dignity, regardless of social status. I remember earlier in my life spending a lot of family vacation time in Balayan, Batangas my father’s hometown. As soon as we got there, my father would magically change his tagalog accent to Balayan accent and we would spend countless hours socializing with childhood friends and acquaintances.”

“My father was always genuinely curious about their lives and families, he laughed so loud and with so much joy and was always excited to meet people. He was generous with compliments, advise, resources and stories.”

“I recall thinking that if I could just be 1/10th of how my father was with people, I would make it in life. I know that had I stayed in the Philippines, I could have knocked on my father’s connections for career opportunities, but instead I opted to go to the States as I wanted to make it on my own merit and not on privilege. There was one advise that my father passed on to all of us.”

“It doesn’t matter what your job is, you don’t need to be a lawyer or a doctor, you can be a janitor if that’s what you end up doing. Whatever it is, be the best of who you are. Be the best janitor in your company and be proud of it.”

“Earlier in my career, I was blessed with mentors who gave me their time, care and resources to build my brand. I honestly don’t know how these mentors picked me, they all must have felt the need to help this Asian woman who had no connections or advocates. At the same time, I think they also must have seen my sincere desire to lead and serve others.”

“I learned how to embrace and look forward to tough situations,” she added.

There is one simple yet profound advise that I got from my mother… “if you have to choose between being right and being kind, choose kind”. That is my mother! She is a huge advocate of being kind, and as of late I have been learning much about kind leadership.

“Kind leaders empower, they create a sense of responsibility and trust, they are transparent, open and authentic. I want to be known as a kind leader, I want that to be my legacy. I want to be able to repay my countrymen with the same kindness that they have shown my family,” she said.

