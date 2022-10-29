Prince Harry’s memoir to be released in January 2023: publisher

Britain’s Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir will be released in January next year, the book’s publisher announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Penguin Random House said the book, titled Spare, will hit the shelves on Jan. 10, 2023 and it will also be translated into 15 different languages, including Spanish, German, Portuguese Brazil, Portuguese Portugal, Simplified Chinese, Danish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Romanian, and Swedish.

The memoir will also be released in an audio edition read by Harry himself.

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror,” said the statement. “As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” said the publisher.

Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House’s global CEO, also said his company is “honored” to be publishing Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

“He (Harry) shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world,” Dohle said.

Harry is the second-born son of Britain’s King Charles III and his former wife Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997.

Charles and Diana got divorced in 1996. Their sons William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively when the princess died.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the British Royal Family to pursue a life of “financial freedom” in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

