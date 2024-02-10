Prince Harry settles phone-hacking claim vs Daily Mirror publisher

LONDON: Prince Harry on Friday resolved the remaining aspects of his phone-hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid. According to British media, the High Court in London was informed of this resolution, marking a conclusion to a prolonged legal battle. Harry, 39, had initiated legal proceedings against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), alleging damages stemmed from what he described as unethical journalistic practices. His claims included accusations of phone hacking and the illicit use of private investigators by journalists associated with the group's publications. During the trial, 33 articles cited in Harry's claim underwent scrutiny, with 15 of them found to have been sourced through unlawful means. Lawyer David Sherborne announced that Mirror Group Newspapers had agreed to cover Harry's legal expenses, with an initial payment of 400,000 British Pounds (USD505,000). In December 2023, Harry was granted 140,000 British Pounds (USD177,000) in damages by Judge Timothy Fancourt, wh o determined that phone hacking was prevalent and systematic at the Mirror Group during the 1990s. Furthermore, the judge concluded that executives at the publications had concealed the hacking activities. Source: Philippines News Agency