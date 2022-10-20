PrimeWater partners with DepEd for Global Handwashing Day

PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. forged a partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Tarlac City for the celebration of the annual Global Handwashing Day.

The initiative highlighted both parties’ emphasis on equitable access to safe water for learners and the need for clean and enough water supply to advocate hand hygiene for all, especially the young ones.

Through a memorandum of agreement signed by the two parties, group handwashing facilities will be built within the identified public schools in Tarlac City where PrimeWater operates.

The list of recipients includes seven primary schools and two secondary schools where the DepEd’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in Schools (WInS) Program is urgently needed.

“Safe water is vital to children’s health and development. Keeping in mind that proper hygiene is the need of the hour, particularly because of the pandemic, we, at PrimeWater, hope to be part of the solution. By uniting with the local offices of DepEd and other sectors, emphasize that the provision of quality water supply and holistic water services is important in the achievement of our health goals for the Filipino people,” PrimeWater AVP for JV Operations, Cezar Ong, said in a news release on Wednesday.

To date, about 190,000 residents have benefitted from the 170 handwashing units installed by PrimeWater across the country, which were made accessible in public schools, community markets, transportation terminals, parks and plazas, and other public areas in the localities as part of the campaign.

The following branches actively initiated partnerships in their localities in recent years – San Jose del Monte City, San Ildefonso, and San Rafael in Bulacan; San Fernando, Lubao, Mabalacat, and Porac in Pampanga; Dasmariñas, Silang, Trece Martirez in Cavite; Bacolod City in Negros Occidental; and Panabo in Davao del Norte.

“This initiative is very timely. Given the face-to-face classes, we need more support in ensuring our students’ safety and well-being. We are grateful for PrimeWater, for augmenting our resources and supporting DepEd’s WInS in Schools Advocacy Program. Through this partnership, our goals are strengthened and these objectives come to fruition for the benefit of our students. Indeed, we can do and achieve more when we work together,” DepEd Schools Division Superintendent Maria Carmen Cuenco.

The partnership allows PrimeWater to provide the necessary equipment to facilitate the program, assign a person to conduct water, sanitation, and hygiene orientation; install a handwashing unit, and participate in the activities of Global Handwashing Day held every October 15

Source: Philippines News Agency