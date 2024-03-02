Prime Minister flies Roi Et-Kalasin Follow the water situation – listen to problems

Military Airport, Fit without stopping, "Seththa" flies Roi Et-Kalasin. Follow the water situation - listen to problems in the area Ready to meet the people Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Departure by AIRBUS ACJ320 aircraft from Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang (B.6) to inspect Roi Et and Kalasin provinces, with Mrs. Monporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. and the group together with At the first point at 9:45 a.m., the Prime Minister inspects water management in the area. at the Chi Klang water delivery and maintenance project, Chiang Khwan District, Roi Et Province, then traveled to Kalasin Province to follow up on solving flood and drought problems at the Kut Khaen Electric Water Pumping Station, Kamalasai District, Kalasin Province, later at 10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister inspects and monitors the solution to the collapse of the Chi River barrier. At the area of ??the temporary barrier to the Chi River, km 2+300, Ban Non Daeng, Khong Chai District, Kalasin Province. Before the afternoon at 1:00 p.m., the Prime Minister discussed developing the area into a landmark. and a stopping point for Kalasin Province at Bueng Aram, Yang Talat District. Then at 2:00 p.m. the Prime Minister met to discuss issues and development plans for Kalasin Province. at Kalasin City Hall After that at 3:40 p.m., discussion of water management issues for storage and use at the Huai Sompoi Reservoir construction site. Kuchinarai District, Kalasin Province, before going to meet the people at Laem Phayom, Bueng Phon Thong, Phon Thong District and returning to Bangkok at 6:45 p.m. Source: Thai News Agency