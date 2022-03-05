﻿Priests’ endorsement of candidates legal: poll lawyer

An election lawyer on Friday said Catholic priests are not liable for any election offense if they endorse a particular candidate in the May national and local elections.

Lawyer Romulo Macalintal said the previous provision in the Omnibus Election Code that prohibits priests from doing the same has been already repealed by Republic Act 7890, which was passed in 1994.

“There is no election offense if a priest or bishop campaigns or endorses a candidate. So the question is, can the church and clergy endorse during the election, the answer is a resounding Yes!” he said in a statement.

The lawyer made this remark during his talk with priests and clergies during the Archdiocesan Pastoral Discernment On Elections 2022 in Lipa, Batangas led by Archbishop Gilbert Garcera with 125 priests, several religious groups, and parishioners of the province.

As for the constitutional provision on “separation of church and state”, he said it is not in any way related to church and priests’ freedom to endorse candidates in an election.

“This provision merely pertains to the prohibition for the government to extend public funds to any religious organizations or favor one religious group or recognize only one religious organization to the exclusion of others,” Macalintal said.

He urged priests and parishioners to make a solid stand that the Catholic vote is a force to reckon with.

Macalintal called on the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting to go beyond its usual role of being poll watchers and actively help in disseminating information to the voters about the candidates, particularly their track record and accomplishments.

