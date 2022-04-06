﻿Priest running as councilor in Albay suspended

The Diocese of Sorsogon has ordered the indefinite suspension of Rev. Father Emmanuel Alparce from his ministry for participating in the May 9 polls.

A circular dated April 4 signed by Bishop Jose Alan Dialogo said Alparce’s joining in the national and local elections as candidate for councilor in the municipality of Bacacay, Albay violates the code of canon law forbidding clerics to assume public offices, which entail a participation in the exercise of civil power.

“The Directory on Ministry and the Life of Priests urges clergy that priests “ought to refrain from actively engaging in politics, in order to be a central point of spiritual fraternity.”

The “Directory” further states that the “reduction of a priest’s mission to temporal tasks, of a purely social or political nature, is foreign to his ministry, and does not constitute a triumph but rather a grave loss to the Church’s evangelical fruitfulness”,” the circular read.

It said clerics are thus encouraged “always to foster the peace and harmony based on justice which are to be observed among people and not to have an active part in political parties.”

Dialogo said that since Alparce is suspended indefinitely from every priestly ministry, “all his faculties which were granted by my predecessor are hereby withdrawn as of this date until further notice.”

He said this suspension is a censure which prohibits him completely from exercising the power of order, such as the celebration of all sacraments and the power of governance.

Alparce holds no office and is not connected to any parish or institution in the Diocese of Sorsogon.

The circular said “he remains a priest incardinated to this diocese, not yet dispensed from his vows, especially celibacy, but without the faculty to celebrate the sacraments.”

“Alparce was given ample time (until March 25, 2022, the start of the official local campaign) to withdraw his candidacy. He has been warned that if he does not reform and continue(s) to give scandal because of his participation to the local elections, he can be progressively punished by deprivations, or even by dismissal from the clerical state,” the circular added.

This is not the first time that a Catholic priest has been suspended after entering politics.

Fr. Eddie Panlilio, one of the successful priests who ventured into politics, won the gubernatorial race in Pampanga in 2007.

Source: Philippines News Agency