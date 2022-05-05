﻿Priest defends Catholic Church’s support for Leni-Kiko tandem

A Pangasinan-based priest on Thursday said the Catholic Church supports the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan because it is part of its moral obligation to guide the people in choosing their leaders.

Several Catholic priests and nuns went house-to-house in Lingayen on Wednesday to accompany Aika Robredo who campaigned for her mother.

“Kailangan naming lumabas, kailangan naming tumayo para sa kanila. Bakit? Hindi dahil sa taong iyon bagkus iyon ang mandato namin sa Diyos (We need to go out, we need to stand up for them. Why? It is not for the person (referring to Robredo), instead, this is our mandate from God),” Fr. Jake Rubillos said in a statement.

He said the stand of the Catholic church is not for Robredo, but for the truth, and correct governance, especially for the poor.

Earlier, some 1,400 Catholic bishops, priests, and deacons, belonging to the group “Clergy for the Moral Choice” endorsed the Leni-Kiko tandem in a parish church in Tondo.

Around 200 members of the clergy, religious, and consecrated persons from the Archdiocese of Cebu also expressed their support for the tandem when Robredo’s daughter, Tricia, visited on Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency

