Priest cites theological significance of Covid-19

With still no available vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a priest underscored the theological significance of the deadly plague during this perilous era.

In a statement, Rev. Fr. Carlos V. Reyes of the Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Mandaluyong City said it is time “to reevaluate our lives” by pleading for God’s mercy and compassion to stop the pandemic.

“This time of pandemic and lockdown is forcing us to re-evaluate our lives and our value system,” said Fr. Reyes on his thoughts about Covid-19 that practically brought the world on its knees affecting the economy and the health of mankind.

The virus has spread in 196 countries, infecting some 4.7 million people and resulting in over 313,000 deaths.

He said medical experts around the world have not yet found a vaccine to combat the deadly Covid-19.

“In this uncertain time, let us embrace the Cross of Jesus as Jesus alone saves. God is in control,” Fr. Reyes said.

He cited the triumph of Jesus during His passion on the Cross in Calvary when Christ overcame the devil’s temptations which he referred to as “the Three Temptations of Jesus and the Era of Covid-19”.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted governments in various parts of the world to impose lockdowns and ordered the mandatory wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease.

“This time of pandemic and the resulting quarantine and lockdown is our particular time in history when God is leading the whole world in the desert,” Fr. Reyes said, apparently referring to the empty streets, shopping malls, restaurants, and other establishments due to Covid-19.

At this time of pestilence, he said the “devil will take advantage of our time in this desert of the pandemic”.

“He will wait for the opportune moment when we are weakest. Then he will appear as an angel of light, as Lucifer. The father of lies will pose as the epitome of reason and he will try to deceive you with his charms and sophistries. Resist him,” he added.

He warned of the devil’s hoodwink “to make your paradise here now such as wealth and luxury at your disposal”.

“With untold wealth, you will be secure. Resist him. Satan will propose that life here now is the only reality. It is a lie. We have a divine calling,” he said.

“This lie is being unmasked during this time of quarantine or quadragesima. Rich and poor are dying alike. Your money will not afford you the security you long for much less your survivability or immortality. Your planned holidays and pleasure trips are opportunities for infection and contagion. Ultimately, death will come. Then Judgment. Then Heaven or Hell,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency