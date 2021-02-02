Prices of gasoline up, kerosene down effective Feb. 2

Oil firms are set to increase the price of gasoline while that of kerosene will be rolled back starting Tuesday.

In separate advisories, oil companies such as Chevron, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, and Shell said they will hike gasoline prices by PHP0.25 per liter.

On the other hand, Chevron, Seaoil, and Shell will slash kerosene price by PHP0.25 per liter.

Diesel price will remain stable for the week.

Just last week, oil companies implemented its first price rollback across their products.

Meanwhile, Petron and Solane liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products have started implementing price increase Monday.

Petron LPG prices rose by PHP2.96 per kilogram, while Solane-branded LPG also went up by PHP2.68 per kilogram.

The price hike will translate to PHP29.48 to PHP32.56 increase in prices of a regular 11-kilogram LPG cylinder.

The adjustments reflect movements in global fuel prices this week and international contract prices of LPG for the month of February.