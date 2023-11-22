Price freeze imposed in 5 Oriental Mindoro towns due to ASF

The Department of Trade and Industry-Mimaropa (DTI-Mimaropa) has imposed a price freeze on key commodities in five towns of this province following an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in local piggeries. In an online advisory on Tuesday, DTI- Mimaropa said that price caps were enforced in Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud, Pinamalayan, and Naujan as a result of a recent Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial council) resolution declaring a state of calamity in these towns. 'The prices of basic necessities are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices effective for the duration of the condition that brought it about, but not for more than 60 days,' the agency's advisory said. The products covered by the price freeze per Republic Act 7581 as amended by Republic Act 10623 include canned fish and other marine products, processed milk (evaporated, condensed, and powdered milk), coffee, laundry/detergent soap, candles, tasty and pandesal (salt bread), iodized salt, instant noodles and bottled water. The ag ency warned potential violators that they will face penalties, including fines or imprisonment, or both, at the discretion of the court, aside from DTI administrative penalties. DTI Mimaropa said that 'it shall conduct intensified price and supply monitoring of basic necessities under the department's jurisdiction.' Source: Philippines News Agency