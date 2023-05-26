PREVENT LEAKAGE IN NATIONAL RESOURCES – PERLIS REGENT

The Regent of Perlis, Brigadier General Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has called on the people to work on preventing leakage in the nation’s resources.

He said though this may not be an easy task, it could be achieved if everyone is aware of the adverse effects of leakages.

"All parties have their moral responsibilities and it is only appropriate to have universal virtues and religious awareness continuously instilled into the minds of every citizen," His Highness said when visiting the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA '23) at Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today.

Also present was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Major (Honorary) Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra who is commander of Regiment 504 of the Malaysian Territorial Army added that the entire government machinery must act efficiently and wisely in managing the resources and priorities of the country and organisation.

'Human capital development cannot be ignored, in fact, this must be improved so that all planned development programmes and projects could be implemented according to schedule and meet their objectives.

"At the same time, closer and more intensive cooperation from all parties, including the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers are needed to boost our country's development agenda," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency