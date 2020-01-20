Presidential grandson gives aid to Davao fire victims

The grandson of President Rodrigo Duterte distributed cash assistance on Saturday to the victims of the January 15 fire here.

Presidential grandson Rodrigo Duterte II, son of 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, gave the assistance to the 284 fire victims in Purok 2, Bryco Compound Barangay 5-A here.

Rep. Duterte's office allocated PHP1.09 million as cash aid to the beneficiaries, distributed as follows: PHP5,000 assistance for house owners, PHP3,000 for renters, and PHP2,000 for the boarders.

The fire destroyed PHP46 million worth of properties and rendered some 2,285 persons homeless.

Source: Philippines News Agency