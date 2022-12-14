President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, Inaugurates InvestChile 2022 International Forum

The President made this statement at the event that brings together more than 100 representatives of companies from 28 countries with investment projects worth US $4 billion.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 100 representatives of companies from 28 countries with 56 investment projects worth US $4 billion and 1,900 potential jobs are participating in the InvestChile 2022 International Forum, which is Chile’s most important event for attracting foreign investment. InvestChile is the government agency responsible for promoting Chile in the global market as a destination for foreign direct investment.

The event was inaugurated this morning by the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, together with the Economy, Development and Tourism Minister, Nicolás Grau, and the InvestChile Director, Karla Flores.

The President referred to Chile’s potential to attract new investments since it offers tremendous opportunities and institutional solidity “that will help us to progress and improve the quality of life of our people, while making a global contribution. This requires reactivating the economy, where foreign investment plays a tremendously important role. Greater investment is synonymous with new jobs, which will restore peace of mind to thousands of families who have suffered as a result of our economic downturn, due to the COVID-19 crisis and the global economic slowdown”, said President Boric.

Good news for Foreign Investment

Minister Grau confirmed that the Forum is an extremely important opportunity for Chile to reinforce its commitment to foreign investment. “As you are well aware, despite difficulties worldwide, this has been a good year for Chile in terms of foreign investment. However, Chile has tremendous potential due to its institutional strength, its physical and digital infrastructure and because Chile can clearly combine the fight against the climate change with economic dynamism and greater investment in a totally exceptional manner”, said the Secretary of State.

Karla Flores is the InvestChile Director, and she sees the forum as a sign that foreign companies have a positive, long-term interest in investing in Chile. “We are fully committed as an agency to attracting investment projects to Chile so they can positively benefit our entire business ecosystem, add dynamism to our markets, generate greater competition, improve service quality and citizen access in key industries, all of which will improve the quality of life for Chilean citizens”, said Ms. Flores.

The first such Forum was held in 2014. It aims to provide participating companies with first-hand knowledge of emerging investment opportunities, new economic strategies and foreign investment policies in Chile. This is the sixth Forum and projects here focus on the Circular Economy, Global Services, Fintech, Tourism and Green Hydrogen. The companies that have submitted the most investment initiatives were from the USA, France, Argentina and Japan.

Contact Information:

Claudio Álvarez

Head of Communications at InvestChile

calvarez@investchile.gob.cl

Denisse Vásquez

Journalist at InvestChile

dvasquez@investchile.gob.cl

Related Images



Image 1: President Boric

President Boric at InvestChile Forum 2022

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8713767