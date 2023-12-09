President Marcos Urges Philippine Media to Foster Child-Friendly Content

Quezon City - In a move to influence the youth's development positively, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has encouraged the nation's media to engage in promoting 'child-sensitive' content.

According to Philippines News Agency, During the Anak TV Seal Awards in Quezon City on Friday, a speech delivered by Communication Secretary Cheloy Garafil on behalf of President Marcos highlighted the significant role of older generations, including media professionals, in shaping the behaviors and values of the youth. The President called upon television network stakeholders, celebrities, and journalists to create a media landscape that is 'positive, nurturing, and inspiring' for Filipino children. This initiative is expected to be supported by policies and programs encouraging responsible TV viewership.

President Marcos pointed out the influential role of adults and role models in teaching younger generations about social behaviors. He emphasized the need for guidance in media consumption and the promotion of programs that teach effective engagement with peers, elders, and communities. He urged all Philippine TV networks, artists, and journalists to use their platforms to advance media and online literacy and advocate for child-sensitive content.

The Anak TV Seal Awards, a national accolade bestowed by a coalition of stakeholders including parents, educators, businesses, and media organizations, recognizes programs that foster responsible TV viewership through child-friendly formats. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the awards ceremony resumed this year, focusing on commending television programs that contribute to raising a new generation of socially conscious Filipinos.

In his remarks, President Marcos also praised Anak TV for organizing the awards and acknowledged the recipients for their efforts in creating quality content that helps shape the values of Filipino children.