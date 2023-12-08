President Marcos Urges Filipinos to Emulate Virgin Mary’s Virtues

Manila - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. encouraged the Filipino faithful to be inspired by the Blessed Virgin Mary and extend blessings to the poor and marginalized. In his address on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, Marcos called on Filipino Catholics to embody purity, modesty, and faith, virtues exemplified by the Blessed Mother. He reflected on the significance of Mary's virtuous life, making her worthy to be the mother of Jesus Christ.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos emphasized the relevance of the Immaculate Conception narrative in overcoming challenges and finding purpose in life. He expressed hope that this occasion would strengthen Christian faith and inspire acts of peace, generosity, and kindness. The President also prayed for hope and guidance in creating the 'Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines).' The Feast of the Immaculate Conception, celebrated on December 8, honors Mary's conception without original sin. This celebration, distinct from Advent, marks the conception of Mary in St. Anne's womb. It gained formal recognition through Pope Pius IX's Papal encyclical, Ineffabilis Deus, in 1854. In the Philippines, December 8 is a special non-working holiday, commemorating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the Principal Patroness of the country, as per Republic Act 10966 enacted in 2017 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.