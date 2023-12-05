President Marcos Signs PPP Code and Internet Transactions Act into Law

Manila – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code of the Philippines and the Internet Transactions Act (ITA) of 2023. The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released photos of the President signing the two measures. The ceremonial signing, initially scheduled to take place at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañan Palace, was canceled after President Marcos tested positive for COVID-19 and entered isolation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President signed the bills while in isolation at Bahay Pangulo. He expressed that the new laws demonstrate the country's commitment to accelerating development and embracing the digital economy. Republic Act 11966, the PPP Code, aims to create a stable environment for public-private collaborations, addressing infrastructure gaps and freeing up resources for other critical projects. It incorporates best practices from over three decades of implementing the Build-Operate-Transfer Law to ensure better infrastructure development and risk mitigation.

Meanwhile, Republic Act 11967, the ITA of 2023, is designed to bolster public confidence in the digital economy, protecting online consumers and merchants. The law establishes the E-Commerce Bureau under the Department of Trade and Industry, responsible for implementing the ITA, the Electronic Commerce Act of 2000, and the Philippine E-Commerce Roadmap. The ITA law focuses on consumer and merchant protection, fostering fair business practices, innovation, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) welcomed the enactment of the PPP Code. NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan stated that the PPP Code would accelerate the delivery of public services essential for economic growth and transformation. It encourages private-sector participation in financing priority programs, leveraging expertise in innovation and service delivery. The PPP Code aims to strengthen PPPs in the Philippines, providing a unified legal framework for various arrangements at national and local levels, thus reducing transaction costs and enhancing ease of business.

PPP Center Executive Director Undersecretary Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez expressed confidence that the PPP Code would lead to more financially viable, well-structured, and high-quality PPP projects, significantly improving the lives of Filipinos. The Code incorporates best practices from over 33 years of PPP experience to ensure the quality and risk mitigation of future projects.