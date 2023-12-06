President Marcos Jr. Stresses Innovation in Justice System

Manila - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of innovative practices in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the country's justice system. Speaking at the first National Jail Decongestion Summit held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, he called on the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) to leverage technology and innovative approaches.

According to Philippines News Agency, who delivered Marcos's speech, the President highlighted the necessity of a whole-of-government strategy to address jail congestion and improve the justice system. "This summit reflects our commitment to expedite criminal case processing and solve the long-standing issue of jail congestion," Marcos stated. He urged the JSCC, comprising the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, to streamline services and adopt digital solutions to enhance efficiency and fairness in legal procedures.

The President also suggested learning from the successful practices of other nations in solving justice system challenges. He expressed confidence that the summit discussions would lead to improved policies and initiatives, contributing to a 'New Philippines' where law and human rights are respected. "We aim to decongest jails and enhance conditions for those deprived of liberty," Marcos added, reaffirming his administration's support for collaborative efforts between the executive and judiciary.

Marcos, who was absent due to a five-day COVID-19 isolation, called on summit participants to share insights and practices to build a society where justice is swift and compassionate. The two-day summit, led by the JSCC, is aimed at addressing challenges in the penal system and includes plenary sessions, workshops, and presentations of best practices and testimonies.

The JSCC also plans to present the 'Jail Decongestion Concept Note,' setting the foundation for the conference's agenda. Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, in his message, stressed the need to address jail congestion as a critical human rights issue.