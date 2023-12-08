President Marcos Calls for Unity to Revive Labor Market

Pasay City - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged collaboration among employers, labor workers, and stakeholders to fully revive the labor market amidst economic challenges. Speaking at the 'DOLE@90 Stakeholders' Night: Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat' at the Philippine International Convention Center on Thursday, Marcos stressed the importance of creating quality jobs to achieve a 'New Philippines.' His speech, delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, highlighted the necessity of unity in recovering the labor market.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos commended the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for its 90 years of service in promoting employment opportunities and protecting workers' rights. He acknowledged the contributions of awardees and government partners, emphasizing labor protection and industrial peace as his administration's priorities. The President called on awardees to continue their advocacy and inspire efforts towards a strong workforce. He assured that his administration prioritizes labor protection and industrial peace, essential for worker development and national productivity. The event marked DOLE's 90th anniversary, themed 'Serbisyong Mabilis at Matapat sa Bagong Pilipinas,' featuring job fairs, TUPAD Program payouts, and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa mga Manggagawa. DOLE, established as a bureau in 1908 under the Department of Commerce and Police, became a department on December 8, 1933, under Act 4121.