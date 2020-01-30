President is chief architect of PH foreign policy: solon

Senator Francis Tolentino said Thursday the other branches of government should not meddle with the powers of the President over the country's foreign policy.

I always link it to the general principle that the Chief Executive, the President, is the main architect of our foreign policy, hindi dapat pakialaman ng ibang branches of government (the other branches of government should not meddle with it), Tolentino told reporters when asked if he would support a Senate resolution calling on the Chamber to assert its role in the country's termination or withdrawal from a treaty.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed the resolution after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to terminate the country's Visiting forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States.

Tolentino pointed out that under the Constitution, the Senate's consent is only needed in ratifying an agreement.

There is no provision that when we abrogate, when we cut off our treaty relations, for the concurrence of the Senate, he said.

He said Drilon's call is a different policy that necessitates amendments to the Constitution.

We might need to amend some fundamental laws kung ganon (if that's the case), Tolentino said.

