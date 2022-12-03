President grants Angping’s request for ‘personal time’

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has approved the request of Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Secretary Maria Zenaida “Naida” Angping for “personal” time off, Malacañang announced on Friday.

This was confirmed by Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, officer in charge of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS), in a statement sent to Palace reporters.

“Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Secretary Naida Angping has asked to take some personal time for herself and her family, and the President agreed,” Garafil said.

She, however, did not elaborate on Angping’s current status.

Angping made the request after her husband, former lawmaker Harry Angping, was reportedly embroiled in a controversy during Marcos’ recent trip to Thailand.

Angping’s appointment as PMS chief was announced on May 30, or a month before Marcos was sworn in as the country’s 17th chief executive.

She was also part of Marcos’ transition team.

The PMS’ primary function is to provide management and technical staff support to the Office of the President.

As PMS chief, Angping is mandated to provide assistance and advice to Marcos, as well as to monitor the management and development of national programs and projects.

