﻿Presidency made Duterte ‘a better leader’: Andanar

Malacañang has said the presidency has helped President Rodrigo Roa Duterte become a “better leader.”

Despite the pressing issues confronting the country, Duterte had been able to deliver his promises to bring real change and give Filipinos a comfortable life, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in an interview with Tribune’s Straight Talk on Tuesday.

“Ang nagbago sa kaniya siguro ay ‘yung experience lamang (What has changed is just his experience) and it only made him a better leader,” Andanar said.

Andanar made the statement when asked about the changes he had noticed from Duterte.

He said nothing has changed because Duterte stays “very humble, fatherly [and] deliberate.”

“He is still the same person – very humble, fatherly, very deliberate. And ano siya eh, iyong parati niyang sinasabi sa mga kababayan natin na assertive (And he is assertive, he always tells our fellow countrymen) in what he wants to happen in his government,” he said.

Andanar was also elated that Duterte has been able to withstand all the challenges, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the country has faced under his leadership.

“He was able to survive the media crisis. He was able to survive the political crisis. He was able to survive, you know, the pandemic,” he said.

Duterte would have even won a reelection, had the country allowed a president to run for another six-year term, Andanar said, as he praised the Chief Executive’s competence to lead the country.

“Siguro kung mayroon lang sigurong reelection sa Pilipinas, kung mayroong reelection tulad sa Amerika (Perhaps, if there’s only a reelection in the Philippines just like in the United States), I’m sure the President will win hands down a reelection,” Andanar said.

Duterte is set to step down from office on June 30 this year.

Duterte initially vowed to retire from politics, but made a surprise move when he became a substitute candidate for the Senate post under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan Part in November 2021.

He later dropped his Senate bid in December last year to fulfill his plan to retire from government and spend more time with his family when his term ends.

Source: Philippines News Agency