PRESERVE, DEFEND SABAH’S UNITY, RACIAL DIVERSITY, RELIGIOUS BELIEFS – HAJIJI

Unity as well as racial and cultural diversity and religious beliefs in Sabah are important assets that need to be preserved and defended by the people of the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state’s harmony as well as its colourful arts and culture make Sabah unique and special, in addition to its natural beauty.

“Only with stability and unity can a country and its people move forward and be respected by the international community,” he said when speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Kaamatan Festival at Dewan Hongkod Koisaan, Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) here today.

The ceremony, officiated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, also the chairman of the 2023 Kaamatan Festival Celebration Committee; and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Hajiji said the state government will always support cultural and social programmes because it seeks to strengthen friendship, unite the people and strengthen community relations for the welfare and harmony of the state.

He said the Kaamatan Festival, themed “Kaamatan Membudayakan Perpaduan” (Kaamatan Inculturates Unity), is also in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept which aims to create a prosperous, advanced and progressive nation with strong politics and economy, which forms a just and fair government as well as a prosperous and peaceful country.

Meanwhile, Joseph Pairin said KDCA aims to establish a Cultural Museum and Community College to help promote educational development as well as preservation and conservation of the cultural heritage of the multi-racial community in Sabah.

He said that, apart from maintaining the local culture, cultural wealth is also able to help generate income from the tourism aspect as well as being a catalyst for the economic growth of the state and country.

He said that beginning this year, the Kaamatan Festival has been internationalised by connecting the festival with agencies under the United Nations (UN) to help promote the country's natural wealth and cultural uniqueness.

“I am optimistic that this kind of approach and initiative will not only attract more tourists to the country to see its natural beauty, wealth and unique culture but also to be a channel to receive financial assistance from the UN,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency