﻿Present vax docs for campaign activities, DILG reminds supporters

Participants in election campaign activities still need to present proof of vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said those going to campaign rallies, caucuses and other similar election-related activities should bring their vaccination cards issued by the local government units (LGUs) or VaxCertPH digital certificates.

“So paalala rin po sa ating mga kababayan na (a reminder to our kababayans), under the Comelec (Commission on Election) Resolution 10732, under Alert Level 1, (campaign activities are) allowed up to 70 percent of the operational capacity of the venue whether indoor or outdoor,” he added.

Malaya reminded the concerned parties that these are the only two Covid-19 vaccination proofs that will be accepted by the law enforcers.

Malaya also defended the national government’s decision to place Metro Manila and 38 other areas under Alert Level 1, noting the specific parameters have been set for the measure.

This, as some sectors expressed concern that the downgrade is a formula for another coronavirus disease-2019 (Covid-19) surge.

“It’s about time we deescalate (to Alert Level 1) because our people are suffering already and we need to reinvigorate the economy. The area must be under low-risk classification (very low cases), total bed utilization is less than 50 percent, 70 percent of the target population is fully vaccinated (against Covid-19) and 80 percent of A2 (senior citizens) are fully vaccinated,’’ he added.

With these specific guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Malaya noted that the risk of contracting the disease “is very low and manageable.’’

Malaya said the “face mask rule, hand hygiene, and vaccination rule is still in place under any Alert Level so those are our safeguards against any possible surge in cases.’’

On February 28, Malacañang announced that Metro Manila and 38 other areas were placed under the most relaxed Alert Level 1 system nearly two years after the country was placed in various health protocols against the Covid-19.

No surge despite campaign sorties

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has not been observed since the start of the campaign period for national candidates.

Speaking at a Palace briefing Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency has also not seen an uptick in the cases even when some bets held activities ahead of the official campaign period.

“Lahat po ay nasa minimal to low risk except for two areas in the country na ating binabantayan dahil meron silang moderate na lang po na (All are under minimal to low risk [classification] except for two areas in the country we’re monitoring because of their moderate [risk]) ICU [intensive care unit] utilization,” she said.

Last week, the DOH reported all regions nationwide are classified as low risk for Covid-19 not including the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Davao Region.

“Pero bukod doon (Aside from that), case trends across all regions in the country, across all areas of the country are low to minimal,” Vergeire added.

On February 8, the campaign period for national candidates officially began.

Meantime, the campaign period for local candidates will start on March 25.

