Preparatory works for Sarangani’s P120-M business hub start

Preparatory works have commenced for the development of a PHP120 million “business hub” in Malungon town, Sarangani province.

Engr. Marcus Antoño Zagales, Malungon municipal engineer, said Monday the business center will be constructed in a property situated at the town’s main commercial center in Barangay Poblacion.

He said the project, which is aimed to help further build up the area as a major trading center in the province, will mainly expand the town’s public market.

It will be composed of at least five separate commercial buildings, hosting a total of 121 stalls that would be offered for lease to various businesses, he said.

Zagala said a two-story building will be built for the town’s new wet market and the supervisor’s office.

“The business center will complement with the operations of our trading post for farm products,” he said in a statement.

He said they commissioned construction firm Harbor Star to implement the project, which is due for completion in August 2021.

Malungon Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino said the project will be funded through a loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines.

She said the implementation of the project, which had been endorsed by the provincial government, is a fulfillment of a long-time dream of the municipality.

The mayor said the business hub is envisioned to be self-sustaining and provide additional income to the local government as well.

“It will provide traders and local consumers a contemporary, well-organized and fully-equipped trading center,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency