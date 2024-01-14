Premium lounge opened to serve OFWs at NAIA T1

MANILA: The country's modern heroes now have an exclusive place where they can comfortably spend idle time while waiting for their flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City. Located on the fourth floor near the pre-departure area, the OFW (overseas Filipino workers) Lounge can be used for free, regardless of what type of tickets they are holding. A similar place is also being prepared at Terminal 3. More OFW lounges would also be put up in other international airports in Clark, Pampanga; Cebu; and Davao. The lounge is a joint project of the House of Representatives, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Migrant Workers and Manila International Airport Authority. It is patterned after similar spaces run by airlines but only for their business-class and first-class passengers. 'Binuksan namin ito batay na rin sa utos ng Pangulong (We opened it as directed by President) Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,' Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said in a sta tement on Sunday. On Saturday night, Romualdez and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio and Deputy Administrator Mary Melanie Quiño inspected the new lounge. Source: Philippines News Agency